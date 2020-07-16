DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Jul 16

Source: CME Group

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

ROUGH RICE July Jul. 16, 2020 163 Jun 26, 2020

DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals – Jul 16

For the week ended Jul 9, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1, cotton and

and rice Aug 1, corn, soybeans and sorghum Sep 1, and soymeal and

soyoil Oct 1. Source: USDA

wk’s net chg total

in commitments commitments undlvd sales

this yr next yr this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 764.4 0.0 8324.6 7834.5 5427.7 0.0

hrw 349.7 0.0 3183.1 3152.2 1871.1 0.0

srw 14.4 0.0 743.1 1114.3 535.5 0.0

hrs 280.8 0.0 2452.1 1936.9 1680.0 0.0

white 103.0 0.0 1619.7 1398.4 1151.1 0.0

durum 16.5 0.0 326.7 232.6 190.0 0.0

corn 981.1 655.4 43489.8 49621.0 7508.6 5361.7

soybeans 313.0 767.6 46307.8 48660.1 7967.5 8086.5

soymeal 177.2 27.8 11364.9 11383.6 1878.4 470.2

soyoil 5.7 0.0 1223.9 825.7 242.8 11.0

upland cotton -17.5 29.1 17019.3 15370.1 3827.2 3525.9

pima cotton 5.8 0.0 583.0 723.6 126.5 37.5

sorghum 72.7 53.0 4283.2 1649.2 848.3 646.0

barley -3.0 0.0 38.7 51.8 36.9 0.0

rice 18.5 12.5 3351.4 3445.7 337.2 75.2

WHEAT

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were higher as world prices held stronger. There were rumors of Chinese buying including Soft Red Winter which is very high priced in the world market. These rumors were not confirmed yet. The US Winter Wheat harvest is moving forward and yield reports are still better than expected. Spring Wheat is developing well. Russian and French crops are still suffering stress and Russian yield reports have been disappointing to farmers there. Good conditions are reported in much of Canada. It remains dry in the western sections of the Great Plains but this will aid harvest progress now. Australia remains in good condition. Argentina has been dry but is expected to get rains in the next week to 10 days.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are up with objectives of 551 and 569 September. Support is at 539, 533, and 521 September, with resistance at 552, 564, and 568 September. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 442, 440, and 432 September, with resistance at 464, 468, and 473 September. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 517, 510, and 506 September, and resistance is at 531, 538, and 540 September.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was mostly a little lower in consolidation trading. New crop prospects appear solid for increased production in the coming year. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. The crops that got planted are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast but planting was more problematic in parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Ideas are that the long grain got planted and producers did not plant medium grain if some prevent planting was needed.

Overnight News: The Delta should get isolated showers. Temperatures should be near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 1190, 1183, and 1180 September, with resistance at 1210, 1213, and 1219 September.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was a little higher in reaction to rallies in Wheat and Soybeans. Corn is clearly the weakest market right now. There were rains reported in some drier areas of Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri yesterday. The area that is too dry in the Midwest is shrinking. There have also been problems with demand. Meats processors are back and are aiming to restore 05% of capacity kill rates in their plants. The backlog of Cattle and Hogs will slowly disappear under this scenario and meats wholesale and retail prices are falling. Ethanol demand is also improving as lock down orders are lifted in most states and in Europe, but remains generally poor. Many states are forced to backpedal on opening moves due to new outbreaks of the virus.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are down with objectives of 314 September. Support is at 322, 316, and 304 September, and resistance is at 336, 340, and 346 September. Trends in Oats are down with objectives of 266 September. Support is at 268, 265, and 262 September, and resistance is at 280, 288, and 290 September.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were higher on renewed Chinese demand for US Soybeans. China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the US and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal. It has been very active this week. However, those promises were thrown into doubt as the US announced it would not start Phase 2 negotiations at this time due to political problems with China. Ideas are that China will have much less incentive to complete Phase 1 purchases. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices have been creeping higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US and Argentina for additional supplies. The US weather is considered good for growing Soybeans at this time. The NOPS crush data was stronger than expected.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 865 August. Support is at 882, 871, and 869 August, and resistance is at 890, 893, and 905 August. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with objectives of 280.00 and 277.00 August. Support is at 284.00, 279.00, and 276.00 August, and resistance is at 290.00, 292.00, and 296.00 August. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 2830, 2780, and 2710 August, with resistance at 2890, 2910, and 2980 August.

• 15-Jul-2020 11:00:06 AM – U.S. JUNE SOYBEAN CRUSH 167.263 MILLION BUSHELS – NOPA

• 15-Jul-2020 11:00:06 AM – U.S. JUNE SOYOIL STOCKS 1.778 BILLION LBS – NOPA

• 15-Jul-2020 11:00:06 AM – U.S. JUNE SOYMEAL EXPORTS 835,403 TONS – NOPA

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil closed lower in sympathy with lower petroleum values. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic, but the return of Coronavirus has made things much more difficult. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola was lower in range trading. Some Prairies areas got needed rain over the weekend and crops are considered in good condition. The Canadian Dollar was stronger against the US Dollar..

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 475.00, 470.00, and 468.00 November, with resistance at 481.00, 484.00, and 487.00 November. Trends in Palm Oil are up with objectives of 2530 October. Support is at 2490, 2450, and 2390 October, with resistance at 2520, 2600, and 2650 October.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Mostly dry. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

July +53 Sep +145 Sep +50 Sep +61 July N/A N/A

August +55 Sep +40 Sep +65 Aug

September +57 Sep +45 Sep +69 Nov

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jul 15

WINNIPEG, July 15 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the

closing cash canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 461.10 -13.00 Nov 2020 up 1.80

Basis: Thunder Bay 493.00 15.00 Nov 2020 dn 1.20

Basis: Vancouver 498.00 25.00 Nov 2020 dn 1.20

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – July 16

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 635.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 625.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 610.00 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 607.50 n/a Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 637.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 627.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 612.50 +02.50 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 610.00 n/a Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 615.00 n/a Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 540.00 n/a Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 2,620.00 n/a Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 172.00 n/a Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.2685)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Jul 16

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 364,469 lots, or 17.11 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 4,768 4,806 4,692 4,705 4,755 4,753 -2 316,505 154,297

Nov-20 4,333 4,346 4,296 4,310 4,314 4,313 -1 714 2,317

Jan-21 4,286 4,348 4,276 4,282 4,287 4,309 22 45,599 59,449

Mar-21 4,302 4,342 4,288 4,288 4,279 4,322 43 224 351

May-21 4,315 4,358 4,290 4,292 4,309 4,316 7 1,144 4,730

Jul-21 4,311 4,361 4,307 4,307 4,277 4,325 48 283 192

Corn

Turnover: 764,334 lots, or 16.46 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 2,146 2,166 2,142 2,156 2,138 2,155 17 510,377 541,872

Nov-20 2,141 2,160 2,138 2,153 2,140 2,150 10 41,943 52,837

Jan-21 2,135 2,152 2,134 2,142 2,135 2,144 9 172,854 483,660

Mar-21 2,147 2,158 2,142 2,149 2,143 2,151 8 3,215 4,119

May-21 2,165 2,176 2,162 2,166 2,157 2,169 12 34,341 173,363

Jul-21 2,173 2,184 2,170 2,178 2,169 2,177 8 1,604 645

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,256,501 lots, or 36.15 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 2,881 2,903 2,870 2,891 2,869 2,891 22 114 1,459

Sep-20 2,875 2,903 2,867 2,895 2,870 2,882 12 881,152 1,059,088

Nov-20 2,895 2,921 2,891 2,919 2,894 2,903 9 40,643 55,181

Dec-20 2,891 2,914 2,888 2,910 2,897 2,900 3 11,988 8,145

Jan-21 2,895 2,910 2,886 2,906 2,894 2,896 2 256,529 896,757

Mar-21 2,751 2,762 2,744 2,760 2,750 2,753 3 3,280 4,058

May-21 2,708 2,717 2,697 2,713 2,703 2,706 3 62,568 338,413

Jul-21 2,723 2,728 2,715 2,724 2,720 2,719 -1 227 174

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,914,292 lots, or 10.14 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 5,870 5,870 5,500 5,668 5,584 5,620 36 18 4

Sep-20 5,298 5,382 5,226 5,302 5,246 5,308 62 1,713,751 348,694

Oct-20 5,202 5,294 5,156 5,206 5,174 5,234 60 7,367 7,078

Nov-20 5,246 5,280 5,148 5,212 5,162 5,216 54 5,481 2,416

Dec-20 5,164 5,256 5,126 5,192 5,144 5,192 48 5,074 1,331

Jan-21 5,160 5,246 5,108 5,178 5,130 5,176 46 179,328 133,704

Feb-21 5,260 5,262 5,228 5,228 5,082 5,250 168 3 112

Mar-21 5,200 5,300 5,200 5,216 5,130 5,258 128 13 17

Apr-21 5,170 5,170 5,170 5,170 5,138 5,170 32 1 151

May-21 5,200 5,290 5,154 5,228 5,180 5,226 46 3,256 11,808

Jun-21 – – – 5,166 5,166 5,166 0 0 0

Jul-21 – – – 5,166 5,166 5,166 0 0 0

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 677,023 lots, or 40.30 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 6,038 6,038 6,038 0 0 2

Sep-20 5,922 6,028 5,880 5,952 5,920 5,958 38 497,693 292,799

Nov-20 5,930 6,026 5,894 5,950 5,920 5,962 42 5,914 9,137

Dec-20 5,940 6,010 5,898 5,964 5,914 5,964 50 5,764 2,530

Jan-21 5,918 5,984 5,878 5,936 5,916 5,934 18 153,549 253,907

Mar-21 5,894 5,962 5,860 5,924 5,898 5,914 16 10,385 542

May-21 5,896 5,948 5,854 5,920 5,904 5,906 2 3,718 25,668

Jul-21 – – – 5,886 5,824 5,886 62 0 0

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.