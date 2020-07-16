Risk sentiment looking shaky into NY trade



ANALYSIS USDCAD The Bank of Canada left overnight interest rates at 0.25% and kept its $5bln/week Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) program in place as expected yesterday, and it signaled that both these stimulative measures would remain in place for at least two more years, at which point they expect CPI inflation to be back on target towards their 2% objective. Governor Tiff Macklem didnt deviate from the script at all during his first press conference in charge, which ultimately made Canadas latest monetary policy update the dull, non-event that overnight option markets were predicting. This left USDCAD traders to focus on some bullish developments in the crude oil markets for a change (big inventory draws in the weekly API/EIA reports and the JMMCs recommended 2mln bpd rollback for OPEC+ production cuts); factors which saw August WTI flirt with an upside breakout above the $40.60-41.00 resistance level after a six-week-long ascending triangle formation on the daily chart. Broad USD buying came in after yesterdays suppressive NY options cut had passed and after the Feds Harker said uncertainty over the difficult outlook is rising, but the USDCAD market wouldnt have any of it. Instead, it collapsed to its next major chart support zone in the 1.3480-1.3520s and recorded a rather ominous bearish head & shoulder pattern on the daily chart as a result. Overnight price action today turned noticeably more risk-off in Asia following a data dump during the 9pmET hour. Australias June employment report beat expectations, but the gains were all driven by part-time jobs and while China reported a hard to believe 3.2% GDP number for Q2 vs expectations for +2.5%, it also reported a big miss for June Retail Sales (-1.8% YoY vs +0.3%). The Shanghai Composite plunged 4.5% lower when all was said and done, which helped perpetuate a USD bid throughout the European morning. We also think last night's Twitter mega-hack, and the 6% decline for its stock in pre-market trading this morning, is casting a negative shadow on the Nasdaq futures (-1.2%). This mornings generally better than expected US data has had a negligible effect on broad market risk sentiment (see details below) and we think this is because of trader preoccupation with the ECBs press conference currently underway and the potential tug of war we could see with EURUSD flows at this mornings 10amET option expiry. Dollar/CAD, while trading higher on the day versus yesterdays NY close, looks like it might struggle again todayespecially if EURUSD upward momentum is restored post Lagarde/NY options cut. US JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 1,300,000 JUL 11 WEEK (CONSENSUS 1,250,000) FROM 1,310,000 PRIOR WEEK (PREVIOUS 1,314,000) PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS CONDITIONS JULY 24.1 (CONSENSUS 20.0) VS JUNE 27.5 US JUNE RETAIL SALES +7.5 PCT (CONSENSUS +5.0 PCT) VS MAY +18.2 PCT (PREV +17.7 PCT) US JUNE RETAIL SALES EX-AUTOS +7.3 PCT (CONS +5.0 PCT) VS MAY +12.1 PCT (PREV +12.4 PCT)

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY AUGUST CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD The European Central Bank left monetary policy on hold this morning, as expected. The deposit interest rate remains at -0.5%, purchases under the 1.35trillion EUR PEPP will run until at least the end of June 2021, and the 20blnEUR/month APP will continue for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.Full statementhere. Euro/dollar traders have completely erased the markets overnight losses following the ECBs press release; they have by and large ignored this mornings better than expected US economic data set; but theyre not getting any hints from Christine Lagardes press conference so far as to which EURUSD expiry level they should gun for heading into the 10amET NY options cut. Over 3blnEUR worth of options expire at 1.1350-80 and 1.7blnEUR worth go off the board at 1.1430-50.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling buyers quickly gave up yesterday after the supportive EURUSD option expiries had passed and this coincided with yet another topside rejection of last weeks chart resistance in the 1.2640-50s. The fall for GBPUSD over the last 24hrs has been just a choppy and clumsy as the rise that preceded it from Tuesday to Wednesday morning. Todays better than expected UK employment for May and lower than expected Claimant Count for June looked encouraging on the surface (see below), but traders continue to ignore old economic data. GBPUSD bounced with EURUSD after this mornings ECB press release but is now struggling to regain the 1.2560-70s as the euro pulls off session highs. UK May unemployment rate, 3.9%, 4.2% fcast, 3.9% prev UK May employment change -125k vs -275k expected UK May average weekly earnings -0.3% vs -0.5% 3m/y expected UK Jun Claimant count unem chng, -28.1k, 250.0k fcast, 528.9k prev

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD Australia reported a much better than expected employment gain for the month of June last night (+210.8k vs +112.5k), but a drilldown of the stats revealed that the gains were entirely led by part-time jobs (+249.0k part-time and -38.1k full-time)which is why we think AUDUSD ultimately traded lower afterwards. The swift fall for Chinese stocks and the yuan last night also negatively influenced the Aussie in our opinion and we felt it was also hard to ignore the record breaking 317 new COVID cases reported for Victoria. The Australian dollar is now finding support at the pivotal 0.6970-80 level, which was resistance just two days ago, and we feel euro/dollars bounce (post-ECB press release) is helping with this. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen found support after the passage of yesterdays EURUSD option expiries and the bounce coincided with strong defense of the 106.60-70s support level. The markets de-coupling from US yields continues for a second day in a row today, which has us searching for a fundamental catalyst that could break the traditional correlation. Option-expiry related hedging flows arguablymessed things up yesterday and it looks like they could do the same today. Large topside option expiries for USDJPY (1.8blnUSD between the 107.00 and 107.35 strikes) seem to be supportive for now but EURUSDs expiries (3blnEUR at 1.1350-80 and 1.7blnEUR at 1.1430-50) look like they could cause a tug of war of USD flows into 10amET.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10-YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

