Market Insights
Thursday, July 16, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Good morning,

Chinese GDPlast night showed that China has returned to growth +3.2% - The Shanghai Index however traded down a hefty -4.5% overnight. Likely consolidating recent gains China remains bullish trend.

US and European Equitiestraded down overnight, perhaps tracking China. US Retail Sales and of course Initials Claims will be in focus this morning. Yesterday we noticed the growth vs value rotation perhaps taking place in stocks. The NASDAQ traded flat to lower all day, while the Small Cap index ripped for a nearly 4% gain. Pretty obvious what was taking place. The NASDAQ for the first time since March has begun to show some signs of intermediate term top. However, we still dont think you play for the downside here, so long as tech is a top long in the model and we remain bullish trend. Weve been bearish on US Growth, bullish on US inflation and we think the markets has more than satisfied our projections up to this point, and theres likely more to come as we move deeper into the back half of the year.

The ECB met this morning as well, here are the highlights:

Really no changes...

  • Interest rates to remain at present or lower until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its protection horizons (repeat)
  • No change to rate tiering multiplier
  • Will continue purchases under PEPP with a total envelope of 1,350B euros
  • Will continue to fully invest maturing securities at least through end-2022
  • PEPP will run at least through end of June 2021
  • The ECB cites 'very high takeup' of TLTRO-III
  • In its June forecast the ECB saw GDP down 8.7% in 2020 and up 5.2% in 2021

Commoditiesare correcting mildly this morning. Copper has shown some signs of a near-term top, but well absolutely be a buyer towards the low end our target range. Oil, not much to speak of there dead market at the moment, chopping in a $1.00 range.

Soybeans-something potentially explosive could be happening here. Not only does it fit within the lens of our Stagflation call, but also news yesterday of China importing a record amount of Soybeans in June. Were bullish grain, and yes I may have pulled the plug too soon on our Corn trade, but Corn doesnt look nearly as ready to blow higher as the beans do.

Gold/Silver-small corrections for both this morning. Silver likely to continue to outpace Gold in % terms going forward.

Market

Trend

Range Low

Range High

Notes

SP500

Bullish

3054

3231

Backing off the top of the range overnight

Nasdaq 100

Bullish

10,303

10,942

Tech Bulls in Q3 - Nasdaq showing signs of near term top

Russell 2000

Bearish

1396

1470

Rotation? Still bearish trend, and net sellers of small caps

10yr Yield

Bearish

0.59%

0.69%

Range bound, trade bonds with bullish bias

VIX

Bullish

26.99

35.32

Remains bullish trend

Oil

Bullish

38.18

41.45

Doing nothing yet

Gold

Bullish

1780

1831

No change in analysis - may be do for one final correction

USD (Cash)

Bearish

95.88

96.97

small window for correction of bear forces, net sellers still

EUR/USD

Bullish

112.5

115

Bullish trend now

USD/JPY

Bearish

106.54

107.44

Slow grind/range trade, we think JPY resolves higher vs usd



About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
