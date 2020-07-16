Good morning,
Chinese GDPlast night showed that China has returned to growth +3.2% - The Shanghai Index however traded down a hefty -4.5% overnight. Likely consolidating recent gains China remains bullish trend.
US and European Equitiestraded down overnight, perhaps tracking China. US Retail Sales and of course Initials Claims will be in focus this morning. Yesterday we noticed the growth vs value rotation perhaps taking place in stocks. The NASDAQ traded flat to lower all day, while the Small Cap index ripped for a nearly 4% gain. Pretty obvious what was taking place. The NASDAQ for the first time since March has begun to show some signs of intermediate term top. However, we still dont think you play for the downside here, so long as tech is a top long in the model and we remain bullish trend. Weve been bearish on US Growth, bullish on US inflation and we think the markets has more than satisfied our projections up to this point, and theres likely more to come as we move deeper into the back half of the year.
The ECB met this morning as well, here are the highlights:
Really no changes...
- Interest rates to remain at present or lower until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its protection horizons (repeat)
- No change to rate tiering multiplier
- Will continue purchases under PEPP with a total envelope of 1,350B euros
- Will continue to fully invest maturing securities at least through end-2022
- PEPP will run at least through end of June 2021
- The ECB cites 'very high takeup' of TLTRO-III
- In its June forecast the ECB saw GDP down 8.7% in 2020 and up 5.2% in 2021
Commoditiesare correcting mildly this morning. Copper has shown some signs of a near-term top, but well absolutely be a buyer towards the low end our target range. Oil, not much to speak of there dead market at the moment, chopping in a $1.00 range.
Soybeans-something potentially explosive could be happening here. Not only does it fit within the lens of our Stagflation call, but also news yesterday of China importing a record amount of Soybeans in June. Were bullish grain, and yes I may have pulled the plug too soon on our Corn trade, but Corn doesnt look nearly as ready to blow higher as the beans do.
Gold/Silver-small corrections for both this morning. Silver likely to continue to outpace Gold in % terms going forward.
***Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS
Market
Trend
Range Low
Range High
Notes
SP500
Bullish
3054
3231
Backing off the top of the range overnight
Nasdaq 100
Bullish
10,303
10,942
Tech Bulls in Q3 - Nasdaq showing signs of near term top
Russell 2000
Bearish
1396
1470
Rotation? Still bearish trend, and net sellers of small caps
10yr Yield
Bearish
0.59%
0.69%
Range bound, trade bonds with bullish bias
VIX
Bullish
26.99
35.32
Remains bullish trend
Oil
Bullish
38.18
41.45
Doing nothing yet
Gold
Bullish
1780
1831
No change in analysis - may be do for one final correction
USD (Cash)
Bearish
95.88
96.97
small window for correction of bear forces, net sellers still
EUR/USD
Bullish
112.5
115
Bullish trend now
USD/JPY
Bearish
106.54
107.44
Slow grind/range trade, we think JPY resolves higher vs usd