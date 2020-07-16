GOLD, (GC) Futures market

Thursday forecast, July 16

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1801.8, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1818.8 - 1829.8.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1801.8, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1787.





Weekly forecast, July 13 - 17

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1787, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1847 - 1875.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1787, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1756 - 1683.

Monthly forecast, July 2020

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1789, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1884.7

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1755, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1683.





DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor