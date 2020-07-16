The EURUSD is trying to form its first red daily candle in 5 days ahead of a slew of announcements today, beginning with the ECB Refinancing Rate and Monetary Policy Statement at 745am EST and the ECB Press Conference and US Retail Sales at 830am EST. Significantly, the EURUSD is hovering around its June high, with a retesting of the 2020 high and psychologically key 1.15 whole figure level occuring potentially before the weekend. After getting rejected at 1.15 and failing in March in its efforts for a major trend reversal higher, the EURUSD appears better positioned this time round to decisively break above 1.15 sometime this month. The healthy profittaking since the June peak appears to be the consolidation phase of a Bull Flag (seen more easily on the weekly chart).Congratulations to Premium Members alerted May 28th to the EURUSD's looming 2nd effort at a reversal of the major downtrend and who profited. Except for the tiring daily Stochastics, the weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

EURUSD Weekly/Daily/4hr

