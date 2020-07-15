|
|
🎯Nailed Our Cattle Spread Now Onto The Grains 🌾
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
|
Yesterday we sent an announcement to our ForteTrader Inner Circle on a Feeder Cattle /Live Cattle Trade I saw at a top. I was not able to get it out on the public newsletters quick enough. Today that Spread is worth over $1,200 with ONLY a $3,800 Margin.
32% Percent per Capital put up for the trade.
Today I want to talk about a trade Isee hitting some bottoms and a good opportunity to look into buying up.
September 2020Kansas City Wheat, VS Chicago Wheat July 2021. Spread is on technical lows and time and a bounce is due.
Also around the block we hear that China is looking at some big buying on Wheat.
You Don't Have To Take My Word For It! Follow free my trade newsletterand see for yourself.
I also have a free webinar available that explains how we trade Futures Spreads and live life a little easier then the Day Trading Lifestyle.
Trust me, Time is worth more then being glued behind the screens.
Happy Trading
Peter Karaverdian
ForteTrader
support@fortetrader.com
www.fortetrader.com
Follow:
RISK DISCLOSURE:
The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site.
U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.
CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS.
Recent articles from this author
- 🎯Nailed Our Cattle Spread Now Onto The Grains 🌾 - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
- Live Cattle vs Lean Hogs Inter Product Spread Trade Idea - Thursday, June 25, 2020
- Wheat vs Corn Inter Product Futures Trade Idea - Sunday, June 21, 2020
- Gold and June WASDE Tomorrow - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
- Lean Hog Close to Lows For Futures Spreads and Options Opportunities - Sunday, June 07, 2020
About the author
Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.
Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true.
Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.
Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com
Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.