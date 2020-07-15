Source: Getty Images
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the September contract is currently trading higher by 15 cents at 19.68 an ounce or 0.77% for the day continuing it's bullish momentum as prices look to crack the $20 level possibly in tomorrow's trade in my opinion. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at the 2 week low which stands at 18.23 as an exit strategy as the chart structure continues to improve on a daily basis.
If you take a look at the daily chart a possible rounding bottom occurred last month coupled with the fact that the uptrend line remains remarkably intact as technically and fundamentally speaking this market looks to move higher. Silver prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger on a weekly basis as I still think there is significant room to run to the upside.
The volatility certainly will start to expand tremendously in the coming months ahead especially with election season right around the bend so make sure you place the proper amount of contracts while only risking 2% of your account balance on any given trade as the proper money management technique.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.