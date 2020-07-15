Silver Prices Keep Climbing Higher



Source: Getty Images Silver Futures---Silver futures in the September contract is currently trading higher by 15 cents at 19.68 an ounce or 0.77% for the day continuing it's bullish momentum as prices look to crack the $20 level possibly in tomorrow's trade in my opinion. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at the 2 week low which stands at 18.23 as an exit strategy as the chart structure continues to improve on a daily basis. If you take a look at the daily chart a possible rounding bottom occurred last month coupled with the fact that the uptrend line remains remarkably intact as technically and fundamentally speaking this market looks to move higher. Silver prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger on a weekly basis as I still think there is significant room to run to the upside. The volatility certainly will start to expand tremendously in the coming months ahead especially with election season right around the bend so make sure you place the proper amount of contracts while only risking 2% of your account balance on any given trade as the proper money management technique. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.