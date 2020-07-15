Cattle Prices Break Out Of 9 Week Consolidation



Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the August contract is sharply higher this Wednesday afternoon up another 225 points at 101.00 or 2.15% hitting a 9-week high while also breaking out of a tight 9-week consolidation pattern. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 99.80 level over the last couple of weeks as we have had to be patient as prices have gone nowhere until today's trade. If you took that recommendation, continue to place your stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 97.15 as the chart structure is excellent at the current time with the next major level of resistance all the way up at the 105 level as there is run to run in my opinion. If you take a look at the U.S dollar it hit a contract low in today's trade and right at a 6 month low as well as that is a bullish fundamental factor towards the commodity markets and cattle so continue to play this to the upside as we will be looking at rolling over into the October contract possibly in next week's trade due to expiration. The chart structure has improved tremendously over the last week and I will be looking at adding more contracts possibly tomorrow once the risk / reward improves. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.