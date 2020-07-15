|
EURUSD Bullish, Faces Risk Of More Gain
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
EURUSD faces risk of further upside pressure as it retains its medium term uptrend. Resistance comes in at the 1.1450 where a break will turn risk towards the 1.1500 level. A breach of here will target the 1.1550 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1600. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1350 level with a violation opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1300 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.1250 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1200 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside recovery.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
