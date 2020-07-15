Vaccine optimism boots risk. Bank of Canada up next.



ANALYSIS USDCAD A double dosage of vaccine headlines boosted risk sentiment and hurt the safe haven USD in overnight trade. Modernas Phase 1 results showed that their vaccine was safe and produced an immune response and the ITVs Robert Peston said I am hearing there will be positive news soon (perhaps tomorrow) on initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca.Dollar/CAD now trades well below the 1.3620s, which it gave up and struggled to regain for most of yesterdays trading session. Todays calendar (see below) has already been and should continue to be headlineheavy, with particular focus on the Bank of Canadas latest monetary policy decision at 10amET, however overnight option volatility pricing (50pt ATM straddle) suggests a rather muted market response following this event. NY FED'S EMPIRE STATE CURRENT BUSINESS CONDITIONS INDEX +17.2 IN JULY (CONSENSUS 10.0) VS -0.2 IN JUNE CANADA MAY MANUFACTURING SALES +10.7% (CONSENSUS 9.5%) VS APRIL -27.9% (REVISED FROM -28.5%) U.S. JUNE INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT +5.4 PCT (CONSENSUS +4.3 PCT) VS MAY +1.4 PCT (PREVIOUS +1.4 PCT) 10:00amET Bank of Canada press release + Monetary Policy Report (no changes expected to rates or QE) 10:30amET Weekly EIA oil inventory report (-2.098M barrels expected) 11:00amET Bank of Canadas Tiff Macklem and Carolyn Wilkins hold a press conference 12:00pmET Feds Harker speaks 2:00pmET Feds Beige Book report 2:15pmET Feds Bostic speaks

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY AUGUST CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD The euro/dollar market seems dead-set on testing every large option expiry level in play this week. Todays rise into the 1.14s is therefore understandable given the 2.7blnEUR worth of options expiring between the 1.1400 and 1.1450 strikes at 10amET. Some analysts are chalking up this weeks EURUSD strength to pre-EU Summit optimism and recent dovish comments from the Feds Kaplan, Brainard and Harker, but we continue to believe it has more to do with option hedging flows and the broader markets resilient risk tone. No changes are expected from the European Central Bank when it announces its latest monetary policy decision tomorrow at 7:45amET.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling bottomed at chart support in the 1.2480s yesterday and has rallied an impressive 150pts since then as the broader markets become infatuated with COVID vaccine headlines once again. Todays UK CPI data for June came in a tad higher than expected (+0.1% MoM vs flat) while the BOEs Tenreyro said my central case forecast is for GDP to follow an interrupted or incomplete 'V-shaped' trajectory and I remain ready to vote for further action as necessary to support the economy.both non-events for the market. GBPUSD is now quickly retesting last weeks chart resistance in the 1.2640-50s while EURGBP struggles once again with the 0.91 handle.

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar is hitting fresh 1-month highs this morning as broad market risk sentiment continues to climb. We felt that yesterdays continued strength in EURUSD, after the passage of the NY options cut, was truly impressive and was a big factor in explaining AUDUSDs ability to rally into the NY close. The Moderna headlines then saw the pivotal 0.6970-80 resistance level give way and we feel like vaccine optimism is sucking up all the oxygen in the room at this hour. Is this justified in light of last nights executive order from President Trump to formally end Hong Kongs special status under US law and Chinas vow to retaliate? Perhaps, but the AUDUSD market has been ignoring alleged US/China tension since May, and yesterdays record breaking 1.76mln ton US corn sale to China was a headline that flew right in the face of that negativity. Australia will report its June Employment Report tonight at 9:30pmET, with traders expecting +112,500 jobs created and 7.4% for the unemployment rate. China will report June Retail Sales and Industrial Production data, plus its Q2 GDP figure, all at 10pmET. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY The Bank of Japan kept everything on hold last night as expected, but dollar/yen is falling apart this morning despite the upbeat tone to global stock markets and bond yields. We know that some large option expiries are in play this morning ($2.3bln between 107.00 and 107.30). Perhaps this is all option flow-driven, similar to what we believe is happening in EURUSD today?

Charts: Reuters Eikon

