Which stocks could magnify S&Ps gains in case it rallies? Take a look at a part of our Stock Pick Update. We have included Materials, Technology and Consumer Discretionary stocks this time.

The broad stock market has been advancing between July 1 and July 7. The S&P 500 index got closer to its early June medium-term local highs again. More than three months ago on March 23, the market sold off to new medium-term low of 2,191.86. It was a stunning 35.4% below February 19 record high of 3,393.52. The corona virus and economic slowdown fears have erased more than a third of the broad stock market value. Then we saw huge come-back rally, as the index got back above 3,200 mark.

The S&P 500 index has gained 1.27% between July 1 and July 7. In the same period of time our five long and five short stock picks have lost 1.43%. Stock picks were relatively weaker than the broad stock market. Our long stock picks have lost 1.29% and short stock picks have resulted in a loss of 1.57%. However, the overall results remain relatively better than the S&P 500 index over last months.

If stocks were in a prolonged downtrend, being able to profit anyway, would be extremely valuable. Of course, its not the point of our Stock Pick Updates to forecast where the general stock market is likely to move, but rather to provide you with stocks that are likely to generate profits regardless of what the S&P does.

This means that our overall stock-picking performance can be summarized on the chart below. The assumptions are: starting with $100k, no leverage used. The data before Dec 24, 2019 comes from our internal tests and data after that can be verified by individual Stock Pick Updates posted on our website.





Below we include statistics and the details of our three recent updates:

July 7, 2020

Long Picks (July 1 open - July 7 close % change): INTC (-2.67%), F (+0.33%), PPG (+2.17%), DTE (-0.35%), AIG (-5.93%)

Short Picks (July 1 open - July 7 close % change): XEL (+2.00%), BLK (+0.91%), EOG (-5.72%), MSFT (+2.52%), EBAY (+8.14%)



Average long result: -1.29%, average short result: -1.57%

Total profit (average): -1.43%

(July 1 open - July 7 close % change): INTC (-2.67%), F (+0.33%), PPG (+2.17%), DTE (-0.35%), AIG (-5.93%) (July 1 open - July 7 close % change): XEL (+2.00%), BLK (+0.91%), EOG (-5.72%), MSFT (+2.52%), EBAY (+8.14%) Average long result: -1.29%, average short result: -1.57% Total profit (average): -1.43% June 30, 2020

Long Picks (June 24 open - June 30 close % change): WY (+0.36%), CTSH (+3.76%), HIG (-0.57%), BSX (-2.39%), COP (-2.28%)

Short Picks (June 24 open - June 30 close % change): EW (-1.51%), WMB (0.00%), ETR (-0.27%), CCI (+2.04%), ADBE (-1.07%)



Average long result: -0.23%, average short result: +0.16%

Total profit (average): -0.04%

(June 24 open - June 30 close % change): WY (+0.36%), CTSH (+3.76%), HIG (-0.57%), BSX (-2.39%), COP (-2.28%) (June 24 open - June 30 close % change): EW (-1.51%), WMB (0.00%), ETR (-0.27%), CCI (+2.04%), ADBE (-1.07%) Average long result: -0.23%, average short result: +0.16% Total profit (average): -0.04% June 23, 2020

Long Picks (June 17 open - June 23 close % change): BA (-3.41%), DLR (-0.81%), WLTW (+1.27%), BMY (+2.05%), HSY (-2.03%)

Short Picks (June 17 open - June 23 close % change): DHR (-0.23%), CLX (+1.76%), AEP (-1.58%), MMM (-1.47%), PLD (-6.67%)



Average long result: -0.58%, average short result: +1.64%

Total profit (average): +0.53%