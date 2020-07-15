847 254 5589

Today lets examine the Oil Share ratio spread. This spread is executed in multiples of 5 ($30) Soybean Oil to 3 ($30) Soybean Meal). Take a look at our daily Quant indicators below.

On top is the Soy Oil Quant, the Soy Meal Quant below.



The sell signals are marked with red dotted lines, the buy signals with green dotted lines.



The daily signals enhance the VWAP* spread.

Quantitative analysis is the Swiss Army Knife of market analysis and belongs in every traders toolbox from beginner to advanced.

For a free two week trial visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com and signup.

Receive up to five markets of your choice for two weeks.

E-mail info@chicagoquanttechnologies.com

*VWAP = The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price product has traded at throughout the day.