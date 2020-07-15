rounded corner
The Soybean Oil / Soybean Meal Ratio Spread - The Oil Share Spread
Wednesday, July 15, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Today lets examine the Oil Share ratio spread. This spread is executed in multiples of 5 ($30) Soybean Oil to 3 ($30) Soybean Meal). Take a look at our daily Quant indicators below.

On top is the Soy Oil Quant, the Soy Meal Quant below.

The sell signals are marked with red dotted lines, the buy signals with green dotted lines.

The daily signals enhance the VWAP* spread.

Quantitative analysis is the Swiss Army Knife of market analysis and belongs in every traders toolbox from beginner to advanced.

*VWAP = The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price product has traded at throughout the day.



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
