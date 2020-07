Hello traders,

USDJPY made a three-wave setback, back to 106.63 level, where price found support and started turning higher. We now see a possible wave 3)/C) underway, however for further confirmation that bulls are in charge, we want to see a break above the 107.8 level.

USDJPY, 4h