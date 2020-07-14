Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary August Lean Hogs tested resistance at 51.80 for the second day in a row, this time falling short with the Tuesday high at 51.675. Hogs broke down and approached support at 49.35, making the low just above it at 49.70. It settled at 49.925. It formed an inside candlestick. A break below the Tuesday low could see price test support at 47.825, in my opinion. Support on Wednesday is at 49.35, 47.825, 46.30 and then 43.05. Resistance is at 50.475 and then 51.80. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 66.38 as of July 13, 2020. The Lean Hog Index was higher and is at 45.62 as of July 10, 2020. Estimated Slaughter for Tuesday is at 475,000. This is higher than last weeks slaughter of 469,000 and last years slaughter at 473,000. August Feeder Cattle traded within Mondays trading range, forming an inside candlestick. It settled at 136.725. It settled above the 200 DMA (135.585), so that is positive in my opinion. A rally above the Tuesday 137.525 could see price test the May 7 high at 138.80. Monday has support at 135.60, the 200 DMA, 134.25, 133.50, the 50 DMA (133.33), and then 132.075. Resistance is at 136.75, 138.95 and then 140.775. The Feeder Cattle Index is strengthening and is at 135.62 as of 7/13/2020. August Live Cattle retreated on Tuesday, as disappointing early morning cash sales in the Southern Plains at 95.00 helped pressure futures lower. Boxed beef prices declining for choice cutouts to 200.79 in the morning reinforced the negativity. Traders were expecting cash and cutouts to firm this week so the sales and cutouts sent futures lower, in my opinion, trading down to 98.55. It settled at 98.80. Resistance is at 99.375, 101.625 and then 103.00. Support is at 97.075 and then 96.10. Boxed beef cutouts were lower on Tuesday with choice cutouts down 2.34 to 200.92 and select down 1.03 to 190.85. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 10.07 and the load count was 147. Tuesdays estimated slaughter is 119,000, even with last week and below last years slaughter of 122,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far Tuesday trade and demand was moderate in the Southern Plains. Compared to last week, live purchases in the Texas Panhandle traded steady at 95.00. Compared to last week in Kansas, live purchases traded steady at 95.00, few up to 96.25. Trade was mostly limited on light demand in the Northern Plains and Western Cornbelt. The latest established market in the Northern Plains was last week with purchases 96.00 with dressed purchases mostly at 157.00 in Nebraska. In the Western Cornbelt last week, live purchases traded from 99.00-100.00 with dressed purchases mostly from 157.00-160.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.