Soybeans - Just My Opinion
Tuesday, July 14, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

USDA announces 129 K T. of new crop soybeans sold to China

The soybean market was another market with less than inspiring price action. I would equate todays price action as a dead cat bounce. If bean oil hadnt been as strong as it was soybean could have easily finished modestly lower on the day. The soybean meal market offered absolutely no help to solidifying prices. If Chinese demand is going to be a market maker a couple of announced cargoes is not going to cut it. The inability to sustain a substantial bounce goes back to the idea that we are going to see beneficial weather over the near term. With the recent model disagreements Im not finding many forecasters that are willing to offer definite ideas beyond a few days. If the model disagreements continue it sets the stage for another big Sunday night.

Despite the recent break in the flat price the interior Midwestern soybean basis runs steady to easier. Processing margins stink and export shipments have been no great shakes. The Gulf continues to show a steady to firm bias due to the Illinois River basically shutting down. Soybean spreads show a tightening bias out to January then its downhill from there. The cash meal market looks soft whether its for domestic use or for export.Meal spreads ran fractionally mixed on the day.

$8.70 to $8.65 still looks like the best near term support for November soybeans. Near term resistance is the mid-high $8.80s. Todays inside day of Monday doesnt do a lot for me as far as a sign of realizing support. December soybean meal appears destined to check out the support at the $290.0 - $288.0 level. The best I see happening here is the development of a $290.0 to $300.0 trading affair. I still feel like a lost soul trying to get a handle on the bean oil price action. As of this writing Ill call it a $28.00 to $30.00 trading affair basis the December contract.

Daily Support & Resistance 7/15

Aug Soybeans: $8.70 ($8.65) - $8.87

Nov Soybeans: $8.70 ($8.65) - $8.87

Dec Soy Meal: $290.0 - $296.0

Dec Soy Oil: $28.60 - $29.60

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
