ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Bitcoin Futures (BTC)







If you browse most sites offering a technical analysis of Bitcoin futures, youll largely get the same message: undecidable. Well, its forming a symmetrical triangle, so, yes, its undecidable. As a trader, however, note the height of the stem [1]. A traditional way of playing this pattern, up or down, is to use the height as a way to estimate a price target whether bullish or bearish. Of course, given the lack of fundamentals for this currency, the market may be traded technically, giving more weight to this technical approach.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.





Recent articles from this author ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Bitcoin Futures (BTC)

ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Cannabis Industry (MJ)

ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - FInancial Sector (XLF)

ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Base Metals Index (DBB) UPDATE

Technical Snapshot - S&P 500 Futures

About the author Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page.