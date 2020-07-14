So, whered we leave off last time we covered the MJ cannabis stock index? MJ hasnt moved much. Its been holding at support [1] having retraced to its 50% Fib level since it last got high mid June.

Note the pop in selling volume [2] (profit taking?). At any rate, the picture is pretty simple and clear. Price can sink to between the 61.8% and 78% Fib level [3] where theres market support right above 10.00 before we can say the uptrend is totally kaput. If MJ fails to get above its June high at [4] in the next few months, then we may be looking at a wide and prolonged trading range as investors try to make heads or tails of the cannabis industry at large (you know, legalization prospects, consumption, and potential oversupply or black market competition--if thats still the case--driving down prices and revenue, etc.).

