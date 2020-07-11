rounded corner
Hedge Fund Tips Podcast - VideoCast: Cyclicals, The Election and Buffett...
Saturday, July 11, 2020

by T.J. Hayes of HedgeFundTips.com

I've just recorded my 38th weekly VideoCast (28th Podcast) on Stock Market Outlook, Commentary and Weekly recap.

You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run:

Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone):

https://youtu.be/C8byC-y4Uks

Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone):

https://anchor.fm/hedgefundtips/episodes/Hedge-Fund-Tips-with-Tom-Hayes---Episode-28---July-10--2020-egj233

Of particular note are the sections:

  • Ask Me Anything: Election Outlook and Stock Market Implications.
  • The shift BACK to Cyclicals on Friday. Why, and will it follow through?
  • Updated Yield Curve and Implications for Banks.
  • Warren Buffett acquisition and Natural Gas.
  • Bank Book Value and ROE table/implications.
  • Updated States COVID numbers and Implications
  • Updated Treatments and Vaccine progress/breakthroughs.
  • Consolidation Boxes and expected path of S&P.
  • Fox Business Appearance (Econ Data/Surprises and Implications).
  • Banks and Buffett.
  • Updated Econ Data/Earnings Data and implications.
  • Good News Dividend Cut?
  • Growth/Tech vs. Value/Cyclicals (defining factor).
  • 2 key risks to new highs.
  • AAII Sentiment Results and Implications.
  • CNN Fear and Greed Results and Implications.
  • NAAIM Results and Implications.
  • Message for the week (and Outlook).
  • New Stimulus Details and Timing.

Article Referenced in Podcast/VideoCast:

https://www.hedgefundtips.com/the-ac-dc-back-in-black-stock-market-and-sentiment-results/



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Thomas J. Hayes is Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City).  He started HedgeFundTips.com  as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for Hedge Funds, Institutions and Individual Traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry. You can read his full bio at the site below.

 
