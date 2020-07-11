Hedge Fund Tips Podcast - VideoCast: Cyclicals, The Election and Buffett...

I've just recorded my 38th weekly VideoCast (28th Podcast) on Stock Market Outlook, Commentary and Weekly recap.

You can watch the VideoCast if youre sitting OR listen to the Podcast if youre on the run:

Watch: VideoCast (on your computer/phone):

https://youtu.be/C8byC-y4Uks

Listen: Podcast version (on the run/phone):

https://anchor.fm/hedgefundtips/episodes/Hedge-Fund-Tips-with-Tom-Hayes---Episode-28---July-10--2020-egj233

Of particular note are the sections:

Ask Me Anything: Election Outlook and Stock Market Implications.

The shift BACK to Cyclicals on Friday. Why, and will it follow through?

Updated Yield Curve and Implications for Banks.

Warren Buffett acquisition and Natural Gas.

Bank Book Value and ROE table/implications.

Updated States COVID numbers and Implications

Updated Treatments and Vaccine progress/breakthroughs.

Consolidation Boxes and expected path of S&P.

Fox Business Appearance (Econ Data/Surprises and Implications).

Banks and Buffett.

Updated Econ Data/Earnings Data and implications.

Good News Dividend Cut?

Growth/Tech vs. Value/Cyclicals (defining factor).

2 key risks to new highs.

AAII Sentiment Results and Implications.

CNN Fear and Greed Results and Implications.

NAAIM Results and Implications.

Message for the week (and Outlook).

New Stimulus Details and Timing.

Article Referenced in Podcast/VideoCast:





https://www.hedgefundtips.com/the-ac-dc-back-in-black-stock-market-and-sentiment-results/