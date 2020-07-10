Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Welcome rains before heat returns



Hallelujah for the rain market watchers! As the Oklahoma drought monitor was beginning to turn darker shades of red ahead of next weeks 100+ temps, unpredicted rain magically appeared on Friday morning. However, this was not as widespread as I first thought and so if you received a decent amount, consider yourself lucky. Alfalfa county straight south was as far west as the system reached stretching over to just east of Major county. Rainfall varied from over an inch in Lahoma to over 3.5 inches in Medford, according to the Mesonet. Heavy winds along with some hail were reported from Medford into southern Kansas. Western Oklahoma into the Panhandle continue to remain hot and dry missing Fridays system. Perhaps well see more pop up storms with broader coverage from the heat thats ahead. Its been a tough start to double-cropping and the rain will provide a much-needed boost for a time. The Midwest also managed to receive rain this week that pressured markets on top of USDAs Friday reports, but a heat wave is said to be in store for next week. This helped spark a mid-week rally, but paled in comparison to wheats push as lower yield data and rumors of China buying managed to elevate September KC wheat above the critical $4.44-level in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Yield declines reported in Southern Russia and Northern Kansas lit the fire. USDAs Friday all-wheat production numbers came in 53 million bushels below USDAs previous estimates and 24 million below average trade guesses. For Kansas City hard red winter wheat, production numbers came in 19 million bushels below average trade estimates and 33 million below previous USDA estimates. While markets ended Fridays session weaker led by corn, September KC wheat managed to climb nearly 6-cents off the days lows to finish the week at $4.52, down 4 cents on the day as compared to Sep corns 11 cent loss. The USDA reduced EU and Russia production while holding Ukraine and Australia the same. The Russian Ag Ministry on Friday reduced this years wheat harvest to 75 million tonnes while USDAs number is now 76.5 million tonnes after the recent downward adjustment. As harvest advances in Europe and the Black Sea area and comes to completion in Kansas now over 80 percent, this uncertainty in the market will soon begin to be known and chart the next directional move. For the meantime, I believe there is potential for more up in the wheat market. However, if youre still holding physical wheat, I do think partial sales are justified on rallies. As Ive covered many times, if you sell physical wheat and would like to stay in the market should it climb higher, you can buy March 21 call options in increments of 5,000 bushels for a fraction of the cost, around 6 percent. The premium paid for the option, around 30 cents for an at-the-money March 21 call option, replaces 8 months of storage and interest charges not to mention possible declines in the futures market or basis bids. If you or your banker have questions on how to implement this strategy in your operation to access liquidity tied up in storing wheat to pay down your bank note, please give me a call as I am more than happy to walk you through this step-by-step. This same strategy can be implemented for corn, milo, soybeans, cattle and cotton and so it is worth the time invested to understand the approach and get set up. While there were no big surprises in Fridays report for corn, lower ethanol and feed demand and increased ending stocks for last marketing year were enough to add selling pressure as the session progressed. However, this and last years US corn ending stocks both came in below trade expectations as did this years corn production, but it wasnt enough to stem profit taking. December new crop corn finished down 12 on the day at $3.44 . New crop US corn production was revised lower by 995 million bushels from USDAs previous estimates based on the lower acre number. All eyes will now turn to US weather with funds remaining net short in corn over 170,000 contracts. The bean market also sold off after Fridays reports closing down 10 cents on the day to settle at $8.90 on the November new crop contract. Mondays upward action filled the gap on the chart. Both this and last years US ending stocks were higher than expectations. Yields were reduced 3 tenths of a bushel to 49.8 bpa. Brazil bean and corn crops were revised higher versus expectations. World ending stocks were nearly unchanged across the board. Average farm price for beans were increased by 30-cents to $8.50 per bushel while average farm gate prices on corn were increased 15-cents to $3.35. Wheat prices remained unchanged at $4.60. Depending on US weather, the $9.20-level for November beans is an area of resistance that producers may consider protecting. The cattle market continues to chop within a tight trading range. August feeders started out the week at the top end of that range at a double top on the charts near $136.70 and finishing the week at $135.75 after mid-week lows down to $133.10. Should we be able to break out of this range, there is potential to reach early May highs of $138.70. Barring any fundamental change, we believe that is indeed an area worth adding downside protection. Live cattle remain near early May highs with October closing the week at $104.575. Two gaps remain on the Fat cattle chart up at $112 and $115. While charts will eventually fill those gaps, a trade through May 12s $104.975 will be needed. China purchasing remains a key wildcard for all commodities. As African swine flu resurges in China, lean hog futures are probing for lows. Imports are likely to firm up and we could see additional beef sales. However, as COVID cases continue spreading across major cities, restaurants have stocked up on inventory in preparation for reopening, which may be less than impressive. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



Recent articles from this author Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Welcome rains before heat returns

Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Bumper harvest in northern Oklahoma

Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Harvest is here

Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Consider action on pre-harvest wheat bounce

Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Cattle-on-Feed neutral while wheat remains weak

About the author Brady Sidwell is the Founder and President of Sidwell Strategies, Enterprise Grain Company, Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage αlpha Solutions and co-founder of Enid Brewing Company. Mr. Sidwell is also a Limited Partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a Food Tech Venture Capital firm based out of Chicago, and a founding partner of Ninja Ag, LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery. Mr. Sidwell was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, Oklahoma City Branch. Prior to his recent change in becoming an entrepreneurial business owner and commodity broker, Mr. Sidwell was Vice President of Global Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions for the OSI Group, based out of its headquarters near Chicago. He first joined the company as VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), based in Hong Kong. At OSI, Mr. Sidwell was responsible for spearheading global strategy and M&A. Before joining OSI, Mr. Sidwell was Head of Food & Agribusiness Research and Advisory for Rabobank in North East Asia. He was responsible for cross-border F&A strategies for companies and investors across various sectors in the supply chain. While at Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell appeared regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters TV to discuss the impacts of global and regional food & agriculture developments on Asian and global markets. Prior to Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell worked on project teams at the U.S. Embassy offices of the U.S.D.A. in South Korea and Thailand. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Agricultural Economics with a focus on International Marketing from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China. Mr. Sidwell was raised on a family farming operation in Goltry, OK, where he lives with his wife Emily and their dog, Daisy. He is active in his community as a Rotarian, Ambucs member, Advisory Board and Investment Committee Member of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Class 31 of Leadership Oklahoma and the Board of Governors of the Oklahoma State University Foundation.