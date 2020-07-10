Have Natural Gas Prices Bottomed ?



Source: Getty Images Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the August contract settled last Friday in New York at 1.73 while currently trading at 1.83 up about 10 points for the week actually hitting a 4-wheel high on Tuesday before profit-taking ensued. Above average temperatures in the Midwestern part of the United States has pushed up prices significantly from the spike low which was created on June 25th as a possible long-term bottom might be at hand. At the current time I'm sitting on the sidelines as the chart structure is terrible therefor the risk/reward is not in your favor to take a position, however the downside might be limited as you have to remember prices are almost at a multi-decade low. Natural gas prices are trading slightly above their 20-day but still far below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed and choppy so be patient as we could be involved in a bullish position in the coming weeks ahead. If you take a look at the downtrend line it has been broken for the 1st time in months as that is a bullish technical indicator coupled with the fact that the volatility has certainly increased adding the probability that a bottom has occurred. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.