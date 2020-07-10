Cotton Prices Up 150 Points For The Week



Source: Getty Images Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the December contract is currently trading higher by 26 points at 64.15 after settling last Friday in New York at 62.95 as prices are right at a 4 month high continuing it's slow grinding bullish momentum to the upside. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last several weeks from around the 62.80 level and if you took the trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 58.85, however in next week's trade that will be raised on a daily basis as the monetary risk will be reduced significantly. The next major level of resistance is between 65/66 and if that is broken I think we could trade up to the 70 level as hot and dry conditions persist in West Texas as that could possibly hurt the yield come harvest time. Cotton prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the upside and if you look at the daily chart the uptrend line also remains intact as fundamentally and technically speaking this market remains bullish so continue to play this higher as I will be looking at adding more contracts once the risk/reward improves significantly. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.