847-254-5589

Silver has rallied from 14.75 to 19.00 in 11 weeks time. CQTs weekly algo is again in buy mode! We wrote about the strength in Silver nearly a month ago and the weekly algo is returning to buy mode.

Notice the two week sell signal generated by the weekly algo as illustrated on the chart below. We have placed a green rectangle on the weekly algo to illustrate when this took place. This occurred at the same time our daily quant went into a buy.

Silver has continued to outshine Gold. Performance wise it has outpaced Gold by nearly 50%.

This week the quant is predicting another leg up and we follow our quants. At all times practicing strict money management.

We always watch for confirmation in our quantitative analysis, ALWAYS!!!

Quantatative analysis is the Swiss Army Knife of market analysis and belongs in every traders toolbox from beginner to advanced.

For a free two week trial visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com and signup.

Receive up to five markets of your choice fo two weeks.

E-mail info@chicagoquanttechnologies.com