Silver continues to out perform Gold
Friday, July 10, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Silver has rallied from 14.75 to 19.00 in 11 weeks time. CQTs weekly algo is again in buy mode! We wrote about the strength in Silver nearly a month ago and the weekly algo is returning to buy mode.

Notice the two week sell signal generated by the weekly algo as illustrated on the chart below. We have placed a green rectangle on the weekly algo to illustrate when this took place. This occurred at the same time our daily quant went into a buy.

Silver has continued to outshine Gold. Performance wise it has outpaced Gold by nearly 50%.

This week the quant is predicting another leg up and we follow our quants. At all times practicing strict money management.

We always watch for confirmation in our quantitative analysis, ALWAYS!!!

Quantatative analysis is the Swiss Army Knife of market analysis and belongs in every traders toolbox from beginner to advanced.

For a free two week trial visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com and signup.

Receive up to five markets of your choice fo two weeks.

E-mail info@chicagoquanttechnologies.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
