Have Wheat Prices Bottomed ?



Source: Getty Images Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract was slightly higher this Tuesday afternoon in Chicago up 1 penny at 5.02 a bushel still looking to develop into a bullish trend as prices are right near a 3 week high. If you take a look at the daily chart a possible spike bottom may have occurred on June 26th at the 4.79 level as the grain market in general has come off of its lows as historically speaking wheat prices look cheap in my opinion. If you take a look at the daily chart the down trendline still remains intact as prices are now trading at their 20 day but still far below their 100 day moving average which stands at the 5.35 level as that's how bearish prices have become over the last several months. Wheat topped out on January 22nd right at the $6 area while dropping 20% over the last 6 months, however everything comes to an end and it looks to me that corn and soybeans have established bullish trends so let's keep a close eye on wheat as I will not take a short position as I think the downside is very limited. TREND:MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.