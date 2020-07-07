Corn - Just My Opinion



Flat price is under pressure as the focus has moved to the short term forecasts calling for beneficial moisture and moderating temps by weeks end. This system will hit the western Corn Belt as early as Thursday night and traverse east through the weekend. Next weeks forecasts call for temps to warm back up and as of this writing moisture remains questionable meaning some have it some dont. On Friday the USDA will update supply-demand using the new acres as well as factoring in the Quarterly Stocks figure. The average crop size guesstimate is at 15.041 billion bu. (15.995 in June) while the projected carryout for new crop is at 2.683 billion bu. (3.323 in June). Despite the noticeable drawdowns vs. what we saw in June these new projections still suggest more than ample product. For what it is worth the old crop corn carryout is slated to increase by 174 million bu. due to the higher than expected Quarterly Stocks figure. AS far as Im concerned we may trade these numbers for about 5 minutes (if that long) then well go back to discussing the weather. So was our summer rally just a 3-day event? If the estimated data for Fridays USDA event is anywhere close to being an actuality it wont substantiate higher prices. If we are gong to see the corn market extend the rally that started last week we will have to see additional crop threatening weather. Without a further weather scare this years summer rally was just a 3-day event. Halfway back of the recent rally is roughly $3.42 (Dec). For the time being $3.60 should act as resistance for the next few days Daily Support & Resistance 7/08 Sept Corn: $3.37 - $3.51 Dec Corn $3.46 - $3.60 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS? Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475. Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com





About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017