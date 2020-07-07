I just sent the following, Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite, to my brokerage clients and to those that recently bought my book, " Haunted By Markets." I hope you find something of interest in my Special Email Alert!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

The Nasdaq is flashing a downside key reversal right now. The market rose to a new high earlier today but now trading lower. Aggressive traders should be buying "put" options on futures here and now. Or, probing the short side with stops at the high of the day.

The only signal I favor highly is a, "key reversal." The Nasdaq is flashing one right now with September futures at 1057225. Use a stop if you sell the market. The stop should be the high for the day.

This is not an "official" trading suggestion. It is a message to inform you a trend change may be at hand the Nasdaq and if so, the Dow will follow sooner than later.

The time now is 1:40 p.m Chicago

----------------------------------------------------------------



As I type furiously away, all stock indexes are in the red. Note too, bonds are sharply higher and attempting to, "break out to the upside." The weakness with stocks, led by the downside key reversal with the Nasdaq coupled with unusual strength with the bond market hints later today or tomorrow will be rough for those long stocks. But as always, on time will tell.

The time now is 1:51 pm. Chicago







