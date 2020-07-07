Grain Comments for Today









grain complex Grains are mixed this afternoon as the weather forecast changed to less threatening than yesterday and last night. Corn prices are down as much as 33/4 a bushel for new crop while soybean prices are in the ugly by 1 to 2 cents. Wheat is the strong link and trading on the plus by 21/2 to 31/2 cents for Chicago and KC futures. With prices mixed, the next weather forecast will set the tone for the grains tonight and into tomorrow. Keep in mind that what counts moving forward is the next weather forecast, not where the markets close. However, the fact grains are soft suggests the weather is less threatening and thus, bearish. Maybe! This afternoon, the CRB and the Goldman Sachs indexes are up a bit and into new, 4 month highs. The indexes are suggesting again today that commodities per se are well bid. But the grains and livestock are suggesting the opposite. The next few days should be interesting. Stay tuned.

And yes, I still believe December corn is headed well below $3.00 a bushel and wheat will gain on corn. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

