RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Based on last week's acreage report, we can see cotton turning very bullish as acreage is lower and hot & dry weather are turning this sleepy market into something that can turn into very explosive market. If we explore the S/U ratio analysis for both U.S. and globally and compare the acreage similiarities, we can look at 2017/18 as the most similar crop year to the 2020/21.
|CROP YEAR
|GLOBAL S/U
|U.S. S/U
|U.S. ACREAGE
|2020/21
|91.4
|31.2
|12.2
|2019/20
|97.9
|41.7
|13.74
|2018/19
|66.9
|27.3
|14.1
|2017/18
|75.8
|32.5
|12.23
|2016/17
|78.7
|17.9
|10.07
|2015/16
|87.4
|30.2
|9.55
|2014/15
|91.5
|32.1
|11.1
|2013/14
|90.1
|19.1
|10.41
|2012/13
|84.3
|23.6
|12.31
|2011/12
|37.4
|18.9
|13.73
|2010/11
|38.6
|15
|10.97
The similarity to 2017/18 is uncanny. We will get more information on WASDE report on Friday 7/10 at 11:00 am CENTRAL.
In my opinion, Dec cotton should be trading above 70 cents to high-end 90's over the next few months to price smaller acreage and probably lower yield given the hot & dry weather in cotton country.
We can play the calendar spread strategies or also the outright futures depending on the risk you want to take. Let me know.
