RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

COTTON IS BULLISH!
Tuesday, July 07, 2020

by Edgard Cabanillas of Alpine Trading LLC

Hello All:

Based on last week's acreage report, we can see cotton turning very bullish as acreage is lower and hot & dry weather are turning this sleepy market into something that can turn into very explosive market. If we explore the S/U ratio analysis for both U.S. and globally and compare the acreage similiarities, we can look at 2017/18 as the most similar crop year to the 2020/21.

CROP YEAR GLOBAL S/U U.S. S/U U.S. ACREAGE
2020/21 91.4 31.2 12.2
2019/20 97.9 41.7 13.74
2018/19 66.9 27.3 14.1
2017/18 75.8 32.5 12.23
2016/17 78.7 17.9 10.07
2015/16 87.4 30.2 9.55
2014/15 91.5 32.1 11.1
2013/14 90.1 19.1 10.41
2012/13 84.3 23.6 12.31
2011/12 37.4 18.9 13.73
2010/11 38.6 15 10.97

The similarity to 2017/18 is uncanny. We will get more information on WASDE report on Friday 7/10 at 11:00 am CENTRAL.

In my opinion, Dec cotton should be trading above 70 cents to high-end 90's over the next few months to price smaller acreage and probably lower yield given the hot & dry weather in cotton country.

We can play the calendar spread strategies or also the outright futures depending on the risk you want to take. Let me know.

Best Regards

Edgard Cabanillas

TEL: + 1 949 357 4948

edgard@alpine-trading.net

www.alpine-trading.net

About the author

Edgard Cabanillas

Edgard Cabanillas brings 26 years of commodities trading experience to his everyday work in the futures and cash businesses that he develops.

Starting in 1994, he began his trading career with a major grain exporting company until 2001. Subsequently, he started brokering cash grain and other ag markets in the U.S.and overseas. At the time, he focused on cash grain trading in wheat, corn, and soybean complex and futures spread trading. Since his start as a Series 3 broker in January 2010, Mr. Cabanillas has incorporated his passion for spread trading in the grain and ag markets into other futures markets such as the energies complex and soft commodities markets. With a view to risk and diversification, he offers his clients overall risk and portfolio management that can help guide their investment interests.

You can reach him via phone at 949-357-4948 or via email at edgard@alpine-trading.net.
