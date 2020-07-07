COTTON IS BULLISH!



Hello All: Based on last week's acreage report, we can see cotton turning very bullish as acreage is lower and hot & dry weather are turning this sleepy market into something that can turn into very explosive market. If we explore the S/U ratio analysis for both U.S. and globally and compare the acreage similiarities, we can look at 2017/18 as the most similar crop year to the 2020/21. CROP YEAR GLOBAL S/U U.S. S/U U.S. ACREAGE 2020/21 91.4 31.2 12.2 2019/20 97.9 41.7 13.74 2018/19 66.9 27.3 14.1 2017/18 75.8 32.5 12.23 2016/17 78.7 17.9 10.07 2015/16 87.4 30.2 9.55 2014/15 91.5 32.1 11.1 2013/14 90.1 19.1 10.41 2012/13 84.3 23.6 12.31 2011/12 37.4 18.9 13.73 2010/11 38.6 15 10.97 The similarity to 2017/18 is uncanny. We will get more information on WASDE report on Friday 7/10 at 11:00 am CENTRAL. In my opinion, Dec cotton should be trading above 70 cents to high-end 90's over the next few months to price smaller acreage and probably lower yield given the hot & dry weather in cotton country. We can play the calendar spread strategies or also the outright futures depending on the risk you want to take. Let me know. If you want to learn more about our strategies, sign up for FREE 1 WEEK TRIAL! Our coordinates are below. Best Regards Edgard Cabanillas TEL: + 1 949 357 4948 edgard@alpine-trading.net www.alpine-trading.net NOTE: Please be respectful on this forum. If you are out to get free information and not REALLY interested in the service, don't sign up. We get too much traffic every day and it's better for us to focus on those customers that take our service seriously. I say that on behalf of everyone writing for this forum. I may disagree with them but they deserve respect for putting out their opinions and stir up business. RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.



