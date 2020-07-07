|
|
Big Funds to Pull Money Out of Stocks: 2nd Wave to Hit Economy
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
-Big funds to pull money out of markets.
-Falling dollar to really start to benefit gold
-Gold miners showing signs of life.
-$2,000 gold will change peoples mindsets in gold.
-Gold or silver-backed currency will send metals through the roof.
Get Chris Vermeulens Trades Click Here
Recent articles from this author
- Credit/Investments Turned Into End-User Risk Again - Tuesday, July 07, 2020
- Big Funds to Pull Money Out of Stocks: 2nd Wave to Hit Economy - Tuesday, July 07, 2020
- The Big Short #2 World Pushes Credit and Investments Into Risk Again, Part I - Monday, July 06, 2020
- Silver Exits Bear Market Once It Goes Above $21 - Monday, July 06, 2020
- Wild Volatility Continues as Us Markets Attempt to Establish New Trend - Thursday, July 02, 2020
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018