Youre probably wondering why biotech?. The biotech industry can be considered a strong barometer of speculative money. And right now, using IBB as a proxy, we see the industry breaking out toward record highs and outpacing the S&P 500. The momentum looks rather strong, though sentiment may change should COVID-19 cases continue to rise, causing investors to be more particular about their stock picks amid a potential risk-off scenario.

