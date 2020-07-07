The Communications Sector year to date is showing positive performance (however slight it may be) according to the SPDR XLC data. Technically, it appears to be on the cusp of an upside breakout at 56.80, soon to challenge it's all time high of 57.30. The RSI is showing a slight divergence however, and volume seems lacking. Should the breakout fail, were looking at technical support between the 52.00 and 53.00 range.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.