How High Are Platinum Prices Going ?



Source: Getty Images Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the October contract is sharply higher this Tuesday afternoon in New York up $23 or 2.75% at 861 an ounce looking to break out to the upside in my opinion. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the 868 level while then placing the stop loss at 800 as an exit strategy as the risk is around $3,400 plus slippage and commission. The volatility in platinum is starting to increase as gold prices hit another all-time high today as my other precious metal recommendation is a bullish silver trade as I think the whole sector continues to move higher. Platinum prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend has turned and I think prices will retest the May 20th high of 931 possibly in the next couple of weeks so play this to the upside as the risk/reward is in your favor in my opinion. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.