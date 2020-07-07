GRAINS, MEATS, SOFTS - 50/50 PROBABILITY - JUDY CRAWFORD



50/50 PROBABILITY? Over the weekend I had mentioned in my newsletter that quite a few markets ended last week up against resistances - the quantity being unusual. The resistance varied:

Corn - 100 avg.

Wheat - 20 avg.

Beans - 895 market resistance

Meal - 100 avg.

Hogs - 50.00 market resistance

Feeders - 136.00 market resistance

Cattle - 100 market resistance

Cotton - 200 avg.

Natl. gas - 20 avg.

Swiss - 106.00 market resistance

Canadian - 20 avg. Except for wheat and hogs all of them succeeded in rallying over those resistances. But they then stalled. So now what? Normally if there is follow through to the upside it occurs within a couple or few days. Otherwise the stalling out ends the attempt and that market will sell off under that resistance and probably try later from a lower level. So for now it is difficult to know exactly what these accomplishes really mean near term. One thing that is supportive is that some markets reached these resistances because they broke out of extended consolidations. In other words, they have the momentum to continue the rally built up by consolidating. But on the other hand, when a market breaks out, it tends to go back and test that breakout. And none of them have yet. Reaching these resistances is also a perfect excuse for these markets to go back and test those breakouts. They are corn, beans, feeders & live cattle with the consolidation under them to go either way. Meal and cotton do not have this structure. But meal on the other hand has yet to test its contract low. And reaching its 100 avg. is the perfect excuse to do so. And cotton's current rally has met projections and reaching its 200 avg. is another perfect excuse for a correction to that rally. But so far they are not doing much. So that is the dilemma with some of these markets currently making them a 50/50 probability for their near termdirection. But if they do back off from these current resistances or another one higher up, it would be an opportunity to buy. For follow up on these and all markets sign up for my newsletter at my website: http://www.tradingfuturesmarkets.com/. I also offer free trading booklets.

