Hello traders and investors!

Today we will talk about Bitcoin Dominance and its wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective. We will also show you how it can be useful in analyzing XXX/BTC cross pairs with the help of EW.

If we take a look on BTC.D daily chart, we can see a sideways consolidation for almost a year which usually suggests a corrective movement, especially if we see a three-wave w-x-y drop in the first leg a. Well, we believe that BTC.D is unfolding a bigger bullish triangle pattern and current decline can be just as part of wave (c)/c that can find support very soon, ideally in the projected support zone around 64-63 area.

The main reason why we think so is ETHBTC daily chart, which is right now finishing a three-wave a-b-c corrective rise within wave b and it can be indicating potential resistance around 0.026 0.027 area, which actually confirms that BTC may start dominating. In case if we are wrong, invalidation level is 0.02855!



