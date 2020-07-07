July 7, 2020

Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities is risky and not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

COFFEE, THEY GIVE IT THEY SNATCH IT AWAY

On June the 15th September Coffee put in a low for the move at $94.55. On June 16th we submitted an article on Coffee where we talked about possible rallies to sell, while expecting the Coffee market to remain in a downtrend. Our suggested selling values were a bit overly aggressive looking after the fact but here we are again.

From the low of June the 15th to July the 2nd Coffee rallied to over ten dollars to $104.65. As we noted in the article of June 16th the values needed to reverse the trend to bullish were so far away from the then present market price it was our opinion a bullish reversal in the near term was not likely. So let us take a look at where we are now after yesterdays drop in price of over five dollars.

According to the Model September Coffee remains a downtrend and will need a close this Friday at or above $107.25. Coming into yesterday September Coffee only needed a weekly rally of $4.05 to turn bullish, but then yesterday happened. I have said this in previous articles that it has been my experience with the Model that once a commodity gets becomes close to reversal and fails, the underlying trend becomes reinvigorated. That is not an absolute, and should be taken as an opinion not fact but I believe worth noting.

We also know that the Negative Indicator for September Coffee is no longer above the second standard deviation of the long term average. Ergo both the indicators are within the first standard deviation long term average and neither is out of balance. The Model also tells us that If September Coffee cannot rally and close at or above $107.25 on Friday, July 10 the next price needed to turn Coffee bullish is at or above $112.70 on Friday, July 17.

If you are interested in our trading ideas you can go to our website and checkoutTrades of the Week .

Lee Gaus is a founding partner of EFG Group founded in 1992 which specializes in servicing Introducing Brokers. Prior to founding EFG Group Lee Gaus, Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman all began their Commodity Futures careers with ADM. Collectively Lee, Tom and Steve have over one hundred years of experience in the industry.

International Futures Group (IFG) founded in 1994 is a sister company to EFG Group specializes in serving institutions, professional traders and individual investors.

We believe our experience and the development of the Model provide our clients, Introducing Brokers and individual clients a unique perspective. If commodity trading is what you do drop me a line at Lee@efggrp.com or give me a call at 312-384-1166, or 1-877-304-1369. We will be glad you called and are confident so will you.