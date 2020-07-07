Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite from June 19, entitled, Faint Hearts Seldom Make Money. I hope you find something of interest in my ramblings.

June 19, 2020

Faint Hearts Seldom Make Money

Historically, there are three forces that can send the stock and commodity markets to their knees. One is a war, the second is higher interest rates and the third is a recession. Other than the age old, war between the sexes, the US is not involved in a war. As for higher interest rates, that is certainly not a problem because rates are now at record low levels and likely to remain that way for some time to come. In fact, if anything, rates may decline further yet. As for a recession, allow me to remind you of my weekly column from last week entitled, Its Official.

I quoted CBS News by stating, "The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions, according to the The National Bureau of Economic Research, a trade group that determines when recessions start and end. Despite the US now stuck in a recession, a host of young and bullish investors are making headlines and causing the, old timers to squirm.

The new players in the marketplace are called, Robin Hood Investors. According to Market Watch, Billionaire Leon Cooperman said the emergence of individual investors eagerly scooping up stocks that have been rocked amid the coronavirus-induced downturn will ultimately not end well for those individual investors. The Robinhood markets are going to end in tears, said Cooperman during CNBCs show Halftime Reportreferring to the popular online trading platform.

Mr. Cooperman was referring to an article from Barrons a week ago that noted a, free trading app called Robinhood has added more than 3 million stock trading accounts this year with the total exceeding 13 million. The median age is pegged at 31. And these new investors and traders are far outperforming Mr. Cooperman and the average mutual fund according to Goldman Sachs.

The attraction to the younger crowd is there are no commissions on trades and it is all done on a smart phone with an app. Or, a computer. This new group of investors and day-traders are far outperforming the old timers on Wall Street. How long that continues remains to be seen. But thus far, the Robin Hood players are doing well.

Let me weigh in on this new phenomena. First, when investing or speculating in the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities, the least of your problems is commissions. If you are making money, the commissions are nothing more than the cost of doing business. If you are losing money, commissions are simply salt in the wound. Choose more carefully in what you invest and the commissions will likely take care of themselves.

Mr. Cooperman also said, The gambling casinos are closed and the Federal Reserve] is promising you free money for the next two years, so let them speculate. He went on to argue. Let them buy and trade. From my experience, this kind of stuff will end in tears. They are just doing stupid things.

Mr. Cooperman is right the casinos are closed and the Robin Hood crowd may be sitting at home in self-isolation with an app on a smartphone, buying and selling stocks like mad. But if they use a stop to control the risk that, kind of stuff does not have to end in tears. And they are only doing, stupid things if it does not work. If what they are doing does indeed work and shows a profit such as lately, then who are the smart ones?

Here is how Market Watch viewed Robin Hood traders. Some have made the case that an era of zero-commission discount brokerage trades, ushered in by Charles Schwab and platforms like Robinhood that cater to younger investors, combined with a dearth of diversions due to COVID-19 lockdowns and unemployment, have created a perfect environment for newly minted day traders. Yes, a perfect storm of coronavirus lockdowns, a free app with a trading platform and no commissions is a very tempting game. I say, welcome to the new world order!

From Walt Disneys animated movie, Robin Hood and from the lips of the hero while thinking of Maid Marion. Ah, but remember faint hearts never won fair lady. And I say loudly with a slight but imperfect English accent from around the village of Nottingham. When investing or trading in the Big Four, faint hearts seldom make money. Aside from the love story between Robin and Maid Marian never forget that the Sheriff of Nottingham was a dastardly and wicked knave.

Moving forward, I favor two and only two markets on the long side of the ledger. I mentioned that a few weeks ago here on Inside Futures and nothing has yet to unfold, causing me to change my mind. With US unemployment rate at 11%, a surge upward in cases of coronavirus and amid economic growth pegged for the entire globe, I have little desire to play the long side of most markets. I would rather be a seller than a buyer.

