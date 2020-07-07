EUR/USD (6E), futures market

Tuesday forecast, July 7

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1320, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1370.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1320, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1256 - 1.1236.

Weekly forecast, July 6 - 10

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1348, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1424.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1348, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1256 - 1.1200.

Monthly forecast, July 2020

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1348, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1500 - 1.1632.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1.1187, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.0985 and 1.0820.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor