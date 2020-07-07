The VIX (VX) is firming going into today's European morning, trying to bounce off downchannel/triangle support (on the 4hr chart). Significantly, the VX held the 61.8% Fib retrace of the March surge yesterday despite the S&P500 powering roughly 1.5% higher (on the spot index). A decisive bounce in the next few days off this key Fib would set the VX up for a retest of downchannel resistance (on the weekly chart) in the next several weeks. Congratulations to premium readers who profited from the March 17th warning of the pending slide in the VX, one day before its record high on the front month contractand fromthe analysis June 9th highlighting the looming completion of the descending wedge. The drooping daily MACD and downsloping weekly Stochastics and MACD suggest any bounce as hinted from the bottomish daily RSI and Stochastics will likely be limited to a day or so in duration for now. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Click hereto read the analysis ofS&P500,Natural Gas

VIX (VX) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Mylatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary (published Jul 1)withICE Futures Singaporeis now available.





Latest trades published forPremium MembersJun 29th.

Equities & ETFshas taken on a new format where it is now an Entries/Exits style service inspired by technical analysis on a collection of equities and ETFs.The 25 equities and ETFs initially profiled for their beaten down, trend reversal potential, between April 17 to May 22, 2020, have mostly ran up tremendously since then, and are assumed to be closed trades as of June 10th using the day's opening price.Congratulations to allPremium Memberswho profited from these long equity/ETF ideas soon after they were initially profiled.

I will look to explore new long/short trade ideas on Equities & ETFs withPremium Memberswith a target of 5 multi-week to multi-month swing trades each month. Technical analysis for Free Members will continue to be available each Saturday on the monthly and weekly charts for 5 Equity/ETF markets.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 3 of the world's 5 largest (and 5 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times),Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore,Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews and Alphien,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 3 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFsandCrypto Weekly Outlook.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.