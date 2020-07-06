rounded corner
Wheat - Just My Opinion
Monday, July 06, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Wheat Export Inspections 326.4 K T. vs. 450-650 K T. expected

Egypt announces an overnight tender for optional origin wheat

USDA says US Winter Wheat Crop now rated 51% GE (-1%) vs. 52% expected vs. 64% year ago Harvested - 56% vs. 56% expected vs. 55% 5-year average

USDA says US Spring Wheat Crop now rated 70% GE (+1%) vs. 70% expected vs. 78% year ago Headed - 63% vs. 68% 5-year average

It was a mixed to higher day for the US wheat futures markets. It seemed like the majority of the trade was inter-market spreading with the Chgo market on the short side. Harvest is just getting underway in the EU and the Black Sea. The overnight Egyptian tender should give us an idea of just how aggressive the Worlds exporters want to get. If the US Dollar continues to sell off it will work to offset the high freight out of the US that keeps US origin from being competitive in many areas.

The interior SRW cash market is firm while the interior HRW cash market is soft. The Gulf markets for both varieties run unchanged. Chgo spreads, Sept forward, were pretty flat as were the KC spreads for the same time frames.

Chgo wheat charts are taking on a downflagging appearance. Good looking support for Sept Chgo is $4.85 on down. Conclusive closes above $5.00 should attract some new buying. The Sept KC chart is trying to advertise a possible bottom may be in the making. Closes below $4.30 wont be taken too well from those that are trying to bullish while closes above $4.45 or so should be well received.

Daily Support & Resistance 7/07

Sept Chgo Wheat: $4.85 - $5.00 (?)

Sept KC Wheat: $4.30 - $4.50

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
