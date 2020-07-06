Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary August Lean Hogs opened higher, rallied to the session high at 50.35 closing some more of the 50.60 49.375 gap then broke down and traded to the session low at 49.20. It settled near the low at 49.275. Hogs are in a downtrend in my opinion and the gap has been strong resistance. Support on Tuesday is at 47.825, 46.30 and then 43.05. Resistance is at 49.35, 50.475 and then 51.80. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 64.94 as of July 2, 2020. The Lean Hog Index decreased and is at 45.02 as of July 1, 2020. Estimated Slaughter for Monday is at 452,000. This is below last weeks slaughter of 468,000 and last years slaughter at 483,000. August Feeder Cattle traded to resistance at 136.75, making the high just below it at 136.675. It settled just below the high at 136.15. It is still trading in the 138.80 128.325 trading range, but is now attempting to clear the 200 DMA now at 135.75. Settling above the 200 DMA is positive for the market in my opinion. Price needs to clear resistance at 136.75 and then the trading range high which would create some distance from the 200 DMA. Price is right near the 200 DMA and another failure from here could see price revisit the rising 50 DMA now at 132.37. Tuesday has support at 135.60, 134.25, 133.50 and then 132.075. Resistance is at 136.75, 138.95 and then 140.775. The Feeder Cattle Index dipped and is at 128.88 as of 7/2/2020. August Live Cattle opened strong and surged early in the trading session to the high at 101.425. The high took out the May 28th high at 101.30 which is positive for the market. Price however, couldnt sustain its gains and failed, trading to the session low at 99.725. This keeps price in its trading range, in my opinion with a new high (101.425 93.575). If cattle cant hold Mondays low, price could revisit the middle of the trading range. Settlement was 100.10. Support is at the 99.35, 98.125 and then 97.075. Resistance is at 100.275, 101.625 and then 103.00. Boxed beef cutouts were mixed on Monday with choice cutouts up 0.02 to 205.46 and select down 1.79 to 196.97. The choice/ select spread widened to 8.49 and the load count was 169. Mondays estimated slaughter is 119,000, below last weeks 121,000 and even with last years slaughter. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far Monday negotiated cash trade was slow on light demand in the Western Cornbelt. Compared to last week in the Western Cornbelt a few early dressed purchases traded 5.00-7.00 higher at 160.00. The latest established live market in the Western Cornbelt was last week, with live purchases from 96.00-97.00. Trade was limited on light demand in Kanas and Nebraska. A few early live purchases traded from 93.00-95.00 in Kansas with a few early dressed purchases in Nebraska at 160.00. However not enough purchases in either region for an adequate market test. Trade was inactive on light demand in all other regions. The latest established market in the Texas Panhandle was last week with live purchases from 93.00-95.00. In Kansas last week, live purchases traded mostly at 95.00. Last week in Nebraska live purchases traded from 95.00-96.00 with dressed purchases from 154.00-155.00. Last week in Colorado, live purchases traded mostly at 96.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.