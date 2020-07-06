Silver Exits Bear Market Once It Goes Above $21



SBTV speaks with Chris Vermeulen, Chief Market Strategist with Technical Traders, about the usefulness of technical analysis given manipulated markets and why Chris believes that market fundamentals dont work when it comes to trading. Discussed in this interview:

04:14 Profiting from patterns in the financial markets

09:44 Gold & silver: insurance plan on fiat currencies

11:10 Does technical analysis work with manipulated markets?

21:34 The great disconnect between fundamentals and finance

26:20 Impact from the influx of newbie traders into the market

28:30 Is there a financial crisis greater than 2008 on the horizon?

33:06 Covid-19 the perfect storm for gold and silver

41:42 Mining equities not behaving with past trends Technical Traders Ltd. https://www.TheTechnicalTraders.com

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018