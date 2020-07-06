According to the SPDR XLE index, the Energy Sector has clawed its way from holding the bottom spot year to date to second from bottom. When we last reported on this sector, we saw what appeared to be an ascending triangle formation. As you can see that breakout manifested in June but failed to hold. Failed breakouts are not uncommon occurrences. Currently, with the initial momentum broken, XLE is staying above its support range near 35.00. As long as the index maintains this level, the sector is considered near-term sideways to bullish. A break below would be near-term bearish, the next support level at the 30.00 range.

For more technical insights and technical/fundamental news, check out our blog at www.zytrade.com.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.