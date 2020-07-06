The Utilities Sector now holds the bottom spot year to date according to the SPDR XLU index and ETF. The technical outlook is pretty simple: sideways within a wide trading range from 53.60 support to 63.00 resistance. Look to the underlying fundamentals, especially the coming Q3 earnings, to gain insight as to a possible breakdown or breakout from this wide range.

