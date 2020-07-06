Source: Getty Images
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the August contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another 62 points at 100.02 looking to test the most recent high which was hit on May 8th at 100.85 as prices are hovering right near a 4 month high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 99.80 level and if you took this trade continue to place the stop loss at 94.75 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions.
Cattle prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend has turned to the upside looking to break out of the critical 8-week consolidation and if you take a look at the daily chart a possible rounding bottom has been formed over the last month.
The commodity markets in general are starting to move higher due to optimism about the U.S economy coupled with the fact that the U.S dollar has now almost hit a 6 month low as that is a bullish fundamental factor towards all commodities.
If the 100.85 level is broken I think we could test the 110 area in the coming weeks ahead so stay long and if you're not involved wait for some type of price replacement before entering into a bullish position therefor lowering the monetary risk.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.