A euphoric 5.7% rise in Chinas Shanghai Stock Index and an explosive move higher in the Chinese yuan last night are being cited by traders as the major reasons behind this mornings upbeat tone to risk sentiment. A front-page editorial in Chinas Securities Times said that fostering a healthy bull market after the pandemic is now more important than ever, which in turn led to 2015-style fear-of-missing-out surge from retail investors to open stock accounts and bid up share prices overnight. This speculative tide has now lifted all global stock markets 1-2% this morning and it has also caused broad downside pressure on the US dollar to start the weekall in the face of more negative COVID headlines out of the US this past holiday weekend.
Dollar/CAD slipped down to chart support in the 1.3510s amid the overnight risk-on move, but traders appears to be lightening up now ahead of this mornings key event risks: June ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10amET (50.1 expected) and the Bank of Canadas Q2 Business Outlook Survey at 10:30amET (covering sentiment from mid-May to mid-June).
Euro/dollar has galloped almost a full figure higher this morning and, while risk-on flows are definitely helping to push the market higher, the Euro does not normally lead risk in one way or the other and so we think were once again seeing the magnetizing effect of large topside option expiriesof which there are many this week. Almost 1.2blnEUR will be coming off the board at the 1.1345 strike tomorrow, another 1blnEUR at 1.1300 on Wednesday, and over 1.5blnEUR feature between 1.1275 and 1.1300 for Thursday. This almost paints a perfect picture of where EURUSD traders will want to pin the market this week, provided USDCNH doesnt fall apart below the 7.00 mark. This mornings weaker than expected, albeit dated, German Industrial Orders for May (+10.4% vs +15.0%) was ignored by market participants.
Todays risk-on tide is lifting sterling as well but the gains appear are far more muted. One could make the argument that GBP traders are keeping their powder dry here ahead of this weeks expected Brexit/Sunik headlines, but we think this mornings uninspiring GBPUSD price action could simply be a reflection of EURGBPs rise in the wake of broad EUR strength. The Euro, for better or worse, has more reasons to rally vis a vis the pound this morning and is therefore stealing the limelight.
The Australian dollar bulls have used Chinas stock market surge today to quickly build upon the markets technical strength we outlined late last week. Chart resistance in the 0.6980s, and then the 0.7020s, should now become the focus for AUDUSD traders as they get ready for the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10amET and the tonights RBA decision at 12:30amET. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep interest rates and its 3yr bond yield target on hold, along with its more confident-sounding outlookwhich we think will instead leave traders focused on how they respond to recent negatives (renewed lock-downs in Melbourne, closure of Victoria-New South Wales border after recent COVID case spike).
Dollar/yen bounced as US yields crept higher with last nights Chinese stock market surge, but global bond markets seem less convinced with todays risk-rally ever since the European open. USDJPY has slipped back down to familiar chart support in the 107.40s after grazing trend-line chart resistance in the 107.70s in late Asian trade. Recall that over $2blnUSD in options will be rolling off at the 107.50 strike this Wednesday/Thursday, which could likely anchor the market to current levels this week.
