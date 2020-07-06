ONE44 Analytics Soybean update



Soybeans



The Soybeans based on the nearby chart continue to rally from the 78.6% retracement on 4/22/20 at 815.00 and have now had a couple closes above the 200 day moving average. The first target based on the 78.6% rule is 920.00, this is 78.6% back to the 945.25 high (this level was 38.2% back to the 2016 high). The second target once they clear 945.00 based on the 38.2% rule is 1045.00, this is 61.8% back to the 2016 high. You can now use the 200 day average at 886.00 as the long term swing point, with a solid close back below it,look for 834.00. For the November contract use 903.00 as the swing point, above it look for 925.00 and 950.00, back below it 892.00 and 881.00. This ONE44 Analytics analysis is based solely on Fibonacci retracements, for other markets, methods andTo get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go towww.one44anlytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.

The video can be found here,https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw



About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com