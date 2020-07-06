rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ONE44 Analytics Soybean update
Monday, July 06, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

Bookmark and Share
Soybeans


The Soybeans based on the nearby chart continue to rally from the 78.6% retracement on 4/22/20 at 815.00 and have now had a couple closes above the 200 day moving average. The first target based on the 78.6% rule is 920.00, this is 78.6% back to the 945.25 high (this level was 38.2% back to the 2016 high). The second target once they clear 945.00 based on the 38.2% rule is 1045.00, this is 61.8% back to the 2016 high. You can now use the 200 day average at 886.00 as the long term swing point, with a solid close back below it,look for 834.00. For the November contract use 903.00 as the swing point, above it look for 925.00 and 950.00, back below it 892.00 and 881.00.
This ONE44 Analytics analysis is based solely on Fibonacci retracements, for other markets, methods andTo get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go towww.one44anlytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.
The video can be found here,https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw
Soybeans Nearby Chart


Recent articles from this author


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy