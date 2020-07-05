ONE44 Analytics S&P update



ESU20

The S&P has now hit the third 78.6% retracement in a row, the last one being 3151.00. We will now look for 78.6% the other way, per the 78.6% rule. This target is 3020.00 this is also the 200 day moving average, holding this area will also keep it above the long term swing point of 2983.00 and the 2970.00 major Gann square. It will take a solid close above the 3166.00 major Gann square to break it out of the 4 week trading range and give us an upside target area that are major Gann squares between 3466.00 and 3488.00. It will take a solid close below the 2970.00 major Gann square to do anything negative to the uptrend, if so look for 38.2% at 2828.00. To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go towww.one44anlytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them. The video can be found here, https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw



Recent articles from this author ONE44 Analytics Soybean update

ONE44 Analytics S&P update

ONE44 Analytics S&P update

ONE44 Analytics

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com