ONE44 Analytics S&P update
Sunday, July 05, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

ESU20

The S&P has now hit the third 78.6% retracement in a row, the last one being 3151.00. We will now look for 78.6% the other way, per the 78.6% rule. This target is 3020.00 this is also the 200 day moving average, holding this area will also keep it above the long term swing point of 2983.00 and the 2970.00 major Gann square. It will take a solid close above the 3166.00 major Gann square to break it out of the 4 week trading range and give us an upside target area that are major Gann squares between 3466.00 and 3488.00. It will take a solid close below the 2970.00 major Gann square to do anything negative to the uptrend, if so look for 38.2% at 2828.00.
To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go towww.one44anlytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.
