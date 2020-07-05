Ethereum (ETHUSD) appears to be nearing the advanced stages in its consolidation just below the 3.5 month upchannel support (on the daily chart). Significantly, there is now a notably higher probability of ETHUSD retesting the 2020 high in the next few months than further weakening back to the psychologically key 200 whole figure level. Before bulls get excited, they'll want to first see a higher July high and low versus the June high and low. With the weekly Stochastics tiring from overbought levels, any bounces in the bottomish daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD in the next few days will likely be fleeting, lasting only a day or so for now...Click here to freely preview this crypto market's fundamentals and industry fundamentals. Premium subscribers have access to all of this week's industry fundamentals, along with technicals and fundamentals on all top 3 crypto markets.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

