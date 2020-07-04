Was That The Bottom In Corn ?



Source:Getty Images Corn Futures--- Corn futures in the December contract is currently trading lower by 4 cents at 3.56 breaking a 3-day winning streak after settling last Friday in Chicago at 3.25 up over $0.30 for the week all off of the USDA crop report which stated 92 million acres were planted as that was well below estimates. Fundamentally speaking the 7/10 day forecast now has 90 degree temperatures across the board as we're starting to enter the volatile month of July as weather is the main dictator of short-term price action going forward. At the current time I do not have any grain recommendations, but a possible bottom may have happened, however the risk/reward is not in your favor as the chart structure is terrible so I will be patient and wait for a better chart pattern to develop. Corn prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months as the commodity markets are starting to show some signs of life. Most of this rally is due to the fact that the large money managed funds were short 285,000 contracts as they covered the majority of that over the last several days so be patient as we could be involved in this market possibly next week on some type of price retracement. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.