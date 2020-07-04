Wyckoff Edge Quiz 11 - Solution



Hi, everyone! This is the quiz we posted last week. What do you see here? Trading range formed, Hint: background and closes. It's bearish. We can see the selling bar with high volume so bulls must overtake that bar. Near the resistance areas we can see low end closes, this is considered reverse absorption, meaning a retest lower is probable on a short term basis. If you have any question please let us know at gfullett@ltg-trading.com Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/ www.ltg-trading.com









About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018