Crude Oil Analysis with the Market Profile The following market analysis of the Crude Oil (CL) futures market is based on the recent price developments and concludes with a potential future price movement. The analysis has been implemented with Sierra Chart tools utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile. Analysis Last week, the crude oil market created an inside week (1). The market did neither touch the weeks before high nor low illustrating uncertainty between the buyers and sellers. However, the market built single print zones and larger part of the volume was traded in the upper area indicating a preference on the buyer side. The coming week the likelihood of a breakout increases providing further information about the preferred price direction. Considering a buyer perspective, the price may breakout above the current range level with a first target at the old range top (2). In contrast and on the seller side, should the market trade below the last weeks VPOC a first target may by the single print areas (3).

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

Contributing author since 5/4/2020